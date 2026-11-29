After a court order issued earlier this year meant US president Donald Trump had to remove his name from the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, the 80-year-old reacted in a way which saw him branded a “snowflake” online as tarpaulin was erected to cover-up that embarrassing moment – tarpaulin which has remained in place ever since.

The Lincoln Project Advocacy (part of the wider anti-Trump Lincoln Project) took advantage of the blank canvas offered up by the tarpaulin in June, when they projected a film onto it which was highly critical of the convicted felon.

And now, after a storm hit Washington D.C. on Thanksgiving, the harsh weather conditions caused said tarpaulin to loosen in an upper corner and reveal the part where the president’s name used to be – according to NBC4 Washington.

As one might expect, Trump critics have delighted in nature’s intervention, with independent journalist and former CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta tweeting the eyes emoji:

Activist Robert Vinson Brannum wrote: “God Has A Sense Of Humor”:

Author Amy Siskind issued a similar remark when she commented: “Who says Mother Nature doesn’t have a sense of humor”:

“Even Mother Nature wanted it gone,” tweeted one account:

And Olivia Troye, a former White House national security official, said: “Thanksgiving winds peeled back part of the Kennedy Center tarp. Where Trump’s name used to be? A blank wall. A judge ordered the name removed months ago. The holiday weather handled the unveiling…”:

Awkward.

Why not read…?

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.