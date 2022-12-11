We could all do with something to look forward to, and Todd Phillips has duly obliged with a first look at his Jokersequel.

The award-winning director posted a photo of star Joaquin Phoenix on his Instagram on Saturday, revealing that filming on the hotly-anticipated movie had just begun.

Admittedly, we’ll have to wait a while to see Phoenix take up the iconic title role, as the follow-up to the 2019 film isn’t due to be released till October 2024.

Still, everything we know so far about Joker: Folie à Deux is promising to say the least.

Lady Gaga, Harry Lawtey, Jacob Lofland and Brendan Gleeson are set to join the star-studded cast, with Gaga assuming the role of love interest Harley Quinn.

Back in August, Phillips delighted his 570,000 followers with a glimpse at the anti-heroic pairing:

Todd’s latest Insta taster sent fans into a frenzy, with one writing (in reference to the Joker's real name in the movie): "ARTHUR FLECK HAS RETURNED", and another: "Send in the cloooowns."

And, of course, it invited the inevitable memes:





The original film grossed $1 billion in the box-office and scooped two Oscars, including best actor for Phoenix, so the new instalment has a lot to live up to.

But Phillips has ensured there are some surprises in store, with Folie à Deux set to include more musical numbers, in a break from the first movie’s format.

Zazie Beetz, who plays our protagonist’s neighbour Sophie, was excited about this development, saying: “I wasn't really surprised by that. Todd has always had a creative approach to the character.

“I love musicals, and I think of them as the characters are feeling and experiencing so much that they can only sing and dance about it, whether in sorrow or in joy."

All we can say is, people are dancing with joy at the prospect.

