After the success of 2019's Joker movie, it appears that Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix will be returning as Gotham's 'Clown Prince of Crime' and he might have an unlikely sidekick with him.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Lady Gaga is in talks to join the sequel to Todd Philipps's film as the Joker's love interest Harley Quinn. To make the story even more peculiar, the new movie is reportedly going to be a musical, which may explain why Gaga has been approached.

Gaga who has several credible acting credits to her name including A Star is Born and House of Gucci would only be the second actor to play Harley Quinn in a live-action movie. Margot Robbie has played Quinn in three different movies now, Birds of Prey and both Suicide Squad films, but we've yet to see her version of the character do any singing.

In DC Comics lore, Harley Quinn was a psychiatrist who worked at Arkham Asylum where the Joker was her patient. She eventually fell in love with the supervillain who corrupted her and turned in his lover and sidekick in crime.

Although it was acclaimed by critics and won 2 Oscars, the original Joker film has a mixed reputation among film fans and has subsequently spawned many memes since it was released.

