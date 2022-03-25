A terrifying deleted scene from Matt Reeves' The Batman shows the Joker's full-face, as Batman visits him at Arkham Asylum.



The late Heath Ledger won the 2008 Oscar for his performance as the Joker which transformed the way anti-heroes are perceived within comic book films.

Joaquin Phoenix also did an amazing job for his performance in Joker and was also rewarded with an Oscar in 2019.

And Jared Leto, who played the same role in the 2016 film Suicide Squad, was not as Grim as the others, nor was he as revered or up to par with the other performances, including the one from the recent clip.

Within the clip, Keoghan certainly appears to look and sound the part of the sadistic character.

There definitely some Hannibal Lecter similarities as Pattinson's Batman interrogates the Joker to try and get more information on Paul Dano's Riddler, which turned into spookiness.

The Batman | Deleted Arkham Scene youtu.be





"Man, this Joker is real creepy. The casting of Barry Keoghan is f****** top-notch. I know Reeves don't wanna touch Joker again, but I so f****** hope does," one person wrote on Twitter.

"So Basically they've had a run in & Whatever Joker looked like before is NOT how he looked after Their encounter. You can tell Batman almost killed this man. Probably a Batarang to the Mouth. I NEED more of Barry Keoghan. Yes," another added.

A third wrote: "Dear God, I need more. His presence on screen makes me genuinely uncomfortable. Never felt that way about a Joker before."

Despite the Joker not making the final cut, the film did show other legendary Batman villains.

The Penguin and Carmen Falcone appear in the film and are played by Colin Farrell and John Turturro, respectively, and Selina Kyle, or Catwoman, who Zoe Kravitz played, also had a starring role.

If The Batman develops other films, it's quite clear that people want to see more of Gotham City's twisted villain.

