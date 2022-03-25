A Ukrainian band has caught the attention of the music world after appealing to Ed Sheeran to let them perform “under the bombs” remotely from Kyiv during the planned Concert For Ukraine charity benefit.

Ed is one of the high-profile acts playing at the event at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham on March 29th to support a charity working on the ground during the conflict.

Now, Ukrainian pop-rock band Antytila have posted a video on TikTok from the Ukrainian capital - and they want in.

“Hello @Ed Sheeran, greetings from Kyiv!,” the video is captioned. “We offer to make a live broadcast between Kyiv and Birmingham with Antytila temporary joining the gig remotely.”

The clip sees the group wearing military uniforms in war-torn Kyiv, saying: “In peacetime our concerts gather at stadiums. The war has changed our life…

“We thank you and all of the British people for their support. Believe me, we are grateful and we will always remember this.”

They added: “We offer to make a live broadcast between Kyiv and Birmingham… Our band will play our music in Kyiv, a city that has not surrendered and will never surrendered to the Russian occupiers.



“You will play in Birmingham. We are not afraid to play under the bombs.”

They added: “Through music, we want to show the world that Ukraine is strong and unconquered,” one of the band members said in the video. “We’ll fight and sing for victory in front of the whole world that supports us.”

Will we see them performing next week? Ed, over to you…

Ed is one of the acts playing at the Concert For Ukraine charity benefit Kate Green/Getty Images

The upcoming show in Birmingham will also see the likes of Camila Cabello, Snow Patrol, Emeli Sandé, Becky Hill, Nile Rodgers, Gregory Porter, Tom Odell and The Manic Street Preachers take to the stage.

Money raised will go to the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukraine Humanitarian appeal which is providing supplies and shelter to refugees in Ukraine.

