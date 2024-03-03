All Elite Wrestling will present its fifth annual Revolution show on Sunday 3rd March, featuring the last-ever match of the iconic wrestler, Sting.

64-year-old Sting and his partner Darby Allin will defend their tag team championships in the main event against the newly turned heel duo of Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, The Young Bucks.

The show will take place in the Greensboro Collesium in North Carolina, a venue which has played host to Sting many times during his nearly 40-year career, most notably in 1988 when he faced 'The Nature Boy' Ric Flair to a 45-minute time-limit draw at Clash of the Champions I.

This will no doubt be an emotional and poignant send-off for Sting but this will be just one of six championships defended on the card. Elsewhere, world champion Samoa Joe defends his title in a 3-way match against both Swerve Strickland and 'Hangman' Adam Page.

'Timeless' Toni Storm faces her toughest challenge yet for the AEW Women's Championship in the form of 'The Virtuosa' Deonna Purrazzo, Eddie Kingston defends the Continental Crown Championship against Bryan Danielson, Orange Cassidy defends the International Championship against Roderick Strong and Christian Cage puts his TNT Championship on the line against Daniel Garcia.

The show will also see the official AEW in-ring debut of Will Ospreay as he faces fellow Callis Family member Konosuke Takeshita in a potential show-stealing match. There will be tag-team action in the form of FTR vs the Blackpool Combat Club and a special 8-man scramble match featuring the likes of Chris Jericho, Wardlow and Hook.

Two matches have also been added to the Zero Hour pre-show which will air on YouTube, 90 minutes before the start of the show.



Start times:

Zero Hour:

6:30 pm ET/ 3:30 pm PT/ 11:30 pm GMT.

The main show:

8pm ET/ 5pm PT/ 1am GMT.

How to watch AEW Revolution 2024:

United States and Canada:

The show will air on traditional cable and satellite providers and on Bleacher Report.

It will also be showing in select movie theaters, Dave & Busters, and Tom's Watch Bar locations.

International:

All international fans will be able to order the show on Triller TV for $19.99 with AEW Plus or for $24.99 for non-subscribers.

The show will also be available on YouTube for $16.99 in the following markets: UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico and South Korea.

Revolution will also air on Sky Italia, EuroSport India, Starzplay, New World TV, and SpoTV.

Match card:

AEW World Tag Team Championship: Sting and Darby Allin (c) vs. The Young Bucks

Sting and Darby Allin (c) vs. The Young Bucks AEW World Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Swerve Strickland vs. 'Hangman' Adam Page

Samoa Joe (c) vs. Swerve Strickland vs. 'Hangman' Adam Page AEW Women's World Championship: 'Timeless' Toni Storm (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo

'Timeless' Toni Storm (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo Continental Crown Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Bryan Danielson

Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Bryan Danielson AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Roderick Strong

Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Roderick Strong Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita

TNT Championship: Christian Cage (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

Christian Cage (c) vs. Daniel Garcia FTR vs. Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli

All-Star 8-Man Scramble: Chris Jericho vs. Dante Martin vs. Hook vs. Brian Cage vs. Lance Archer vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Magnus vs. Wardlow

Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart and Skye Blue

Bullet Club Gold and The Acclaimed vs. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Satnam Singh, Willie Mack and Private Party

