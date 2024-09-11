The 12 best Barclaysmen posts as people remember cult footballers

A lot of football fans really miss the Premier League when there's an international break, but there's been a new trend on social media that's been getting people through it.

While they're missing the action, they've been able to reminisce about some of the cult heroes of the Barclays Premier League era.

Barclays was the title sponsor of the top flight of English football from 2004 to 2016 and during that time, there were some amazing players and fan favourites.

For those that can remember, think back to Morten Gamst Pedersen at Blackburn Rovers, Rory Delap at Stoke City and Michu at Swansea City to name a few.

And a trend called 'Barclaysmen' has gone viral of football clubs and fans creating and sharing highlight reels of cult heroes to songs that were released from that time.

Leeds United shared one of Mark Viduka in action for them to the tune of 'Dakota' by Stereophonics.

Stoke City posted a compilation of Marko Arnautovic to 'Miss Alissa' by Eagles of Death.

Blackburn Rovers posted their own of Morten Gamst Pedersen to 'Oh Yeah' by The Subways.

A Manchester City fan shared one of Aleksander Kolarov to 'Come Alive' by FMLYBND.



Bolton Wanderers shared one of Kevin Nolan to 'Kids' by MGMT.

Blackburn posted another, giving "love" to defenders such as their own Chris Samba to the tune of 'I'm On Fire' by Kasabian.

Portsmouth shared one of their golden era to the tune of 'Golden Skans' by Klaxons.

Who could forget Geovanni for Hull City when they were in the Premier League?

A fan shared one of Marouane Fellaini at Everton to the tune of 'Escapee' by Architecture in Helsinki.



One posted a video of Steven Fletcher in action for Wolves to Plan B's 'She Said'.

Another was shared of Air Zaki at Wigan to 'Breathe' by The Prodigy.

And one was shared of Ruud van Nistelrooy at Manchester United to 'Seven Nation Army' by The White Stripes.

