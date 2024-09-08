The mid-2000s to early-2010s was considered by some to be peak Premier League when Chelsea and Manchester United were the two main title rivals, Manchester City were still getting whacked by the likes of Middlesbrough and Arsenal and Liverpool were battling it out for top four - although Tottenham Hotspur were still Tottenham Hotspur.



There were countless cult heroes from that era too; think back to Jay-Jay Okocha at Bolton, Morten Gamst Pedersen at Blackburn and Rory Delap at Stoke City to name a few.

The game on and off the pitch has changed a lot since then but for those who want to relive those times, or maybe even see what all the fuss was about for the first time, there's a viral X / Twitter thread that needs to be checked out.

The thread called 'The Barclays Video Archive' from @1889INE has fired nostalgia from that era into the air as the user has posted one-minute highlight reels of cult classic players and moments to tunes from that time too, from the likes of The Libertines, Tinie Tempah, Two Door Cinema Club and loads more.

There's just under 20 in total at the time of writing.





































It's enough to bring a tear to the eye of many grown men as memories of the Barclays Premier League era flood back.

One fan hailed that time as "proper football, proper Prem".

The post has proven so popular, and the original poster has got so many enquiries about making a clip for their favourite players or clubs, that football clubs themselves have started getting in on the act.

Portsmouth shared one of their golden era to the tune of 'Golden Skans' by Klaxons.

And who could forget Geovanni for Hull City when they were in the Premier League?

There'll surely be loads more to come, either from @1889INE or various different football clubs.

