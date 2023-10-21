Footage of Bobby Charlton sharing his love for football has resurfaced following his death at the age of 86.

The likes of Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer led tributes on social media for the England and Manchester United legend after the news was announced by his family on Saturday (October 21).

The clip showed Charlton outside Old Trafford, looking back at the dramatic Champions League final of 1999.

United were losing 1-0 as the game went past 90 minutes, with Teddy Sheringham and Ole Gunnar Solskjær scoring in added time to win the match.

“We were a goal down with two minutes to go. I thought, ‘if we can just get the ball into the box…" Charlton said.

“You can call it blind faith… we’ll win this still. I was convinced that we could win.”

He then talked about goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel going up for a corner, which threw Bayern off. Charlton then went into great detail recalling the first goal, recalling how the ball fell to Ryan Giggs who put a ball into the box which fell to Sheringham.

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

“I remember apologising to some people in front of me for jumping over them,” he said, remembering the celebrations.

He then recalled the second goal, saying: “As the ball hits the net, for me it’s like the Earth stood still. I thought, ‘this is what paradise is all about’.”

Charlton added: “Suddenly, the world is great again. I thought, ‘there is nothing ever going to be better than this’.”

The legendary England footballer's family released a statement on Saturday saying: "It is with great sadness that we share the news that Sir Bobby passed peacefully in the early hours of Saturday morning.

"He was surrounded by his family. His family would like to pass on their thanks to everyone who has contributed to his care and for the many people who have loved and supported him.



"We would request that the family's privacy be respected at this time."

