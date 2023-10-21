Bobby Charlton dead at 86: Gary Lineker leads tributes to England Legend

Sir Bobby Charlton has passed away at 86, it was announced today in a statement from his family.

The legendary England footballer was part of the team that won the 1966 World Cup and spent most of his club football career at Manchester United. He is widely considered one of the greatest players of all time.

His family said: "It is with great sadness that we share the news that Sir Bobby passed peacefully in the early hours of Saturday morning.

"He was surrounded by his family. His family would like to pass on their thanks to everyone who has contributed to his care and for the many people who have loved and supported him.

"We would request that the family's privacy be respected at this time."

Charlton received his knighthood in 1994 was an Inaugural Inductee to the English Football Hall of Fame in 2002. In 2020 it was revealed Charlton has been diagnosed with dementia.

He is England's third-highest goal scorer, with 49 goals for his country.

Tributes have been pouring in since the announcement of his passing, lead by the likes of Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer.

