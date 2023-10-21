Bobby Charlton dead at 86: Gary Lineker leads tributes to England Legend

Sir Bobby Charlton has passed away at 86, it was announced today in a statement from his family.
The legendary England footballer was part of the team that won the 1966 World Cup and spent most of his club football career at Manchester United. He is widely considered one of the greatest players of all time.
His family said: "It is with great sadness that we share the news that Sir Bobby passed peacefully in the early hours of Saturday morning.
"He was surrounded by his family. His family would like to pass on their thanks to everyone who has contributed to his care and for the many people who have loved and supported him.
"We would request that the family's privacy be respected at this time."
Charlton received his knighthood in 1994 was an Inaugural Inductee to the English Football Hall of Fame in 2002. In 2020 it was revealed Charlton has been diagnosed with dementia.
He is England's third-highest goal scorer, with 49 goals for his country.
Tributes have been pouring in since the announcement of his passing, lead by the likes of Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer.
Sad, terrible news. Sir Bobby Charlton has died at the age of 86, he was one of the greatest players the game has seen.\n\n\u201cIt is with great sadness that we share news that Sir Bobby passed peacefully in the early hours of Saturday morning. He was surrounded by his family\u201d.— Fabrizio Romano (@Fabrizio Romano) 1697900516
Sir Bobby Charlton CBE, 1937-2023.\n\nWords will never be enough.— Manchester United (@Manchester United) 1697900437
Deeply saddened to hear that Sir Bobby Charlton has died. A truly wonderful footballer and genuinely lovely man. A World Cup winner, @ManUtd great and, for me, England\u2019s greatest ever player. He may no longer be with us but he\u2019ll have footballing immortality. RIP Sir Bobby. \ud83d\ude4c\ud83c\udffb— Gary Lineker (@Gary Lineker) 1697900526
The Premier League is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the greatest players in English football history.\n\u00a0\nOur thoughts and sincere condolences go to Sir Bobby\u2019s family and friends, and to all at Manchester United.— Premier League (@Premier League) 1697900533
