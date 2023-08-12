Chelsea fans given promising Caicedo sign as transfer saga continues

Chelsea fans have had another promising sign in their club’s pursuit of midfielder Moises Caicedo, after it emerged the player has been following the team on Instagram since at least January.

Negotiations for the Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder went down to the wire last week, with Liverpool seemingly securing the player for £110m.

But Chelsea are reportedly still in the hunt, after it was widely reported that the London club are ready to bid more than £110m for the Ecuador international.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Caicedo is said to prefer Chelsea, after they made him their top summer transfer target.

His Instagram following list would appear to support that, after it was pointed out by social media users that he has been following the club for most of this year, and even liking their posts.

He even liked a post by the club in June, which announced that they would play Liverpool in their first game of the season.

Chelsea have been frontrunners for Caicedo for much of the summer and submitted an offer worth up to £100m on Thursday.

But Liverpool stunned the mid-table side by muscling in with a higher offer for the 21-year-old.

The situation remained fast-moving on Saturday. Liverpool’s manager, Jürgen Klopp, said on Friday: “I can confirm the deal with [Brighton] is agreed, whatever that means because we want the player and not any kind of agreement – we will see.”

Both teams are seeking to strengthen their midfield before the start of the Premier League season. Chelsea have already lost Mason Mount, N’Golo Kanté, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mateo Kovacic before the start of the season.

Liverpool, meanwhile, lost Henderson, James Milner and Fabinho. They have signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig.

The two sides play on Sunday. Which team sheet Caicedo will be named on remains to be seen.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.