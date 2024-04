Christopher Eccleston to run London Marathon in aid of the Big Issue

Actor Christopher Eccleston is to run the London Marathon in aid of the Big Issue magazine.

Having just turned 60, he said he will be happy to finish the course on April 21.

Christopher Eccleston is an ambassador for the Big Issue (Christopher Eccleston/Big Issue/PA) PA Media - Christopher Eccleston/Big Issue

The actor, who is an ambassador for the Big Issue, said: “To be wearing the Big Issue colours is incredible. The last one I ran was when I was 50. So, my plan is to run at 60, 70, 80, 90 and 100. And then I’ll retire!“I think I’ll be okay at 20 miles, but I don’t know where I’m going to find that next six miles.

“The training has been going okay. I really stepped it up at the end of last year. I played Scrooge at the Old Vic before Christmas and that really helped because it was so physical.”

Lord John Bird, founder of the Big Issue and House of Lords crossbench peer, said: “We are lucky enough to have Christopher running the London Marathon for us this year.

“He was on the cover in 1996 and has been a Big Issue Ambassador since 2020. We value his support of us and our vendors hugely and will be cheering him on from the sidelines.”

To sponsor Eccleston, visit his fundraising page.