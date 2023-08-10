Huge crowds attend funeral of footballer eaten alive by a crocodile

A huge crowd has bid farewell to the footballer who was devoured by a crocodile while taking a dip in a river.

Jesus Alberto Lopez Ortiz, nicknamed ‘Chucho’, was killed by the reptile on 29 July.

The 29-year-old was attacked by the croc while cooling off in the river in Rio Cañas, Costa Rica.

Local residents followed the reptile in a canoe so they could kill it before rescuing Lopez Ortiz’s body.

Shocking footage shows the large reptile swimming through the water with the tragic victim’s body in its jaws.

Another clip shows the crocodile being shot dead in the water before locals carry the body to the riverbank.

Lopez Ortiz was an amateur footballer for local team Deportivo Río Cañas.

He was also a father to two children, aged eight and three.

Over 1,000 people reportedly attended his funeral on 2 August.

A video shows the large crowd mobbing the silver van carrying the victim’s coffin to his final resting place.

A Deportivo Río Cañas spokesperson said: “We said goodbye to you Chucho, around a thousand people accompanied you, representing all your friends, family, and the entire country that was with you.”

The club added: “We will remember you in the many facets of your sporting life as a coach, footballer, and also as a family father, you will always live in our hearts Chucho.

“Fly high friend.”

The victim’s mother Giselle Ortiz Cubillo also praised the community for showing her support after her son’s untimely death.

She said: “There are no words, I know God will bless them.

“If it hadn't been for them, I don't know what I would have done.”

Costa Rica’s Ministry of Environment and Energy prohibits the hunting or killing of protected animals such as crocodiles.

However, the police confirmed that locals had permission to kill the Croc due to the need to retrieve the body.

A police spokesperson stated: “All efforts were made to rescue the body of the deceased person without causing harm to the reptile, which was not possible.”

According to local reports, the authorities are currently looking into whether there is an overpopulation of crocodiles in the area in question.