Cole Palmer has become an instant meme after official England Euros photo goes viral

Cole Palmer has become an instant meme thanks to his poses for pictures that have been shared from England's official Euros photoshoot.

Players have been posing while doing celebrations or certain actions so they can be posted on social media as events through the tournament happen - for example a picture of a player celebrating will be shared by England's accounts if they score a goal.

The England squad has had fresh pictures taken ahead of the Euro 2024 tournament starting but Palmer has become a online joke for a number of photos taken of him.

Palmer himself shared one of him celebrating on his own account.





But this photo, along with others of him posing normally and doing his trademark 'cold' celebration, have been turned into some very creative memes

























Palmer was selected as one of the 26 players to represent England at the 2024 European Championships after a breakthrough 2023/24 campaign following his arrival at Chelsea from Manchester City last summer.



The 21-year-old finished as the second highest scorer in the Premier League with 22 goals and had more goal involvements (33) than anyone else.

Palmer made his debut for England in November 2023, coming on as a second-half substitute in a 2-0 home win over Malta in European qualification.

He made his full debut in a friendly against Bosnia & Herzegovina at St James' Park on June 3 when he scored a penalty on the hour mark to open his England account.

England kick-off their Euros campaign against Serbia on June 16, with further group games against Denmark on June 20 and Slovenia on June 25.

England go into the tournament as favourites.

