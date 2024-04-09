Cristiano Ronaldo almost punches ref after being sent off

Videos are circulating on social media of what appears to be Al-Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo holding back from punching the referee after being sent off.

Al-Nassr travelled to Al-Hilal in a Saudi Super Cup semi-final clash on April 8 - in the Saudi Pro League, Al-Hilal are top and 12 points clear of second-placed Al-Nassr.

The first hour of the game was goalless until Salem Aldawsari broke the deadlock for the home side, with Malcom doubling Al-Hilal's advantage in the 72nd minute.

The game's huge flashpoint then came with five minutes of normal time left on the clock.

With the score at 2-0, the ball went out for a throw-in for Al-Nassr and Ronaldo raced to get the ball back to take the throw-in quickly.

Al-Hilal's Ali Al-Bulaihi prevented him from doing so by blocking him and Ronaldo reacted angrily.



He then appeared to shoulder charge Al-Bulaihi before then elbowing him in the chest - the Al-Hilal player then went down dramatically.

Another clip then suggested that Ronaldo could have stamped on Al-Bulaihi who was on the floor but the advertising boards obstruct the view.

Players then gathered around the two players and pushed and shoved each other before referee Mohammed Al Hoaish showed Ronaldo a red card despite his protests.

With the referee's back turned, Ronaldo then seemed to raises a fist towards the back of his head before then thinking better of it.

Playing the rest of the game with 10 men, Al-Nassr managed to pull one back deep into stoppage time through Sadio Mane but it was too little too late as Al-Hilal hung on to progress and dump Al-Nassr out the cup.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.