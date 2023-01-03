Bills and Bengals fans gathered outside hospital to pray for Damar Hamlin

Monday night's football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals left a stadium of 65,000 people stunned and saddened after Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field.

In the first quarter of the game, Hamlin, 24, was sacked by a Bengals player directly in the chest and fell to the ground in cardiac arrest.

Some believe the impact caused Commotio Cordis which led Hamlin's heart to go into cardiac arrest.

Players and fans from both teams reacted in horror to Hamlin's emergency medical condition. As Hamlin was rushed to the hospital, Bengal's players offered their prayers and support to Bill's players.

And soon after the game was officially postponed, fans extended their support too.

Outside of the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, fans from both teams gathered to pray for Hamlin and his family.

Standing in a circle by candlelight, Bills and Bengals fans extended their thoughts and prayers while leaning on each other for emotional support.

For many, seeing the two competing teams come together to support one another during the difficult time was a heartwarming reminder of the power of sports.

Other fans put up small homages to Hamlin outside of the hospital with signs, jerseys, stuffed animals, and more.

Across the country, NFL fans from all different teams expressed their sorrow for the unfortunate incident and hope that Hamlin makes a full recovery.

"Please join me in prayer for Damar Hamlin," former football player Tim Tebow wrote.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Damar and the Bills tonight, the New York Jets Twitter account said.

"Sending our prayers to Damar Hamlin and the Buffalo Bills," The Washington Commanders tweeted.

"We’re praying for Damar and his family this morning in Tampa," Tom Brady wrote. "Moments like this put into perspective what it means to play this game we love. Thankful for our communities in Cincinnati and Buffalo for the overwhelming level of care and support I know they’ll continue to provide."

As of Tuesday afternoon, Hamlin was still in critical condition.

The NFL announced the game between the Bengals and Bills would not be resumed this week.

