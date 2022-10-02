A Team GB Olympic speed skater is using OnlyFans to try and fund her dream of competing at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

32-year-old Elise Christie is a former world and European champion but is yet to win a single medal at her three previous appearances at the Winter Olympics and missed the 2022 games because of an ankle injury.

Speaking to BBC Sport in February Christie said: "Watching the 500m event the other day, I've made a vow I'm going to do everything I can to try to get back out at the next one. I'm not going to be skating the 1500m, though. That's a promise."

She added: "But we're going to have to be going abroad, realistically, and then self-funding and figuring all that out. So I need some time to do that. But I'm going to start getting back into shape. I've had three months of eating cookies."

Part of that self-funding involves Christie sharing pictures of herself on OnlyFans where she has an £11-a-month subscription available to her followers.

She has already begun promoting her page. In her first picture she added the caption: "How many subscribers for a topless skating pic?”

Speaking to The Sun in February, Christie, who was working in a pizza restaurant earlier this year vowed that she would come out of retirement to fund her dream of going to the Olympics one last time.





