England fan Andy Milne has been spotted on TV coverage of both of his nation's games at Euro 2024 so far.

He was seen in the front row of the Three Lions' 1-0 win against Serbia in their opening game and again in the 1-1 draw against Denmark - although he looked dejected that time around.

Milne first went viral for being filmed supporting England at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar holding up a replica of the trophy during a 3-0 win over Senegal.

He's said to be a "Steve McClaren lookalike" by some on social media and is reported to have been supporting the Three Lions home and away for more than 40 years.

Milne was spotted again in TV coverage of the Serbia game in Gelsenkirchen, both pumping his fists before the game started and towards the end of the match.

As always, he was filmed supporting his team from the very front row.





























BBC News's Faisal Islam also pointed out that Milne is his old biology teacher.





He was spotted yet again in the front row of England's 1-1 draw with Denmark, although this time around he looked a lot more downbeat.

There's also been a viral Tweet questioning if it's him that's been spotted in the crowd during England's victory over Spain in a Euro 96 quarter-final.

England got their Euro 2024 campaign off to a winning start with a 1-0 win over Serbia; Jude Bellingham scored the game's only goal in the 13th minute, converting a deflected cross from Bukayo Saka.



That was followed up with a 1-1 draw against Denmark.

Captain Harry Kane scored inside the opening 20 minutes after Kyle Walker impressively won the ball back high up the pitch with his ball across the box deflecting a couple of times before reaching Kane who slotted home from close range.

That goal was undone in the 34th minute though as England failed to get out and close Denmark down, with Morten Hjulmand firing in off the post from range to score his first ever international goal.

Neither side was then able to find a winner, with Denmark having the better of the play and England sitting deep; although England came closest to getting in front after Phil Foden hit the post in the second half.

