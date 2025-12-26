Joe Biden's Christmas message has everyone asking the same thing

Former US President Joe Biden shared a Christmas message along with a photo of him and his family on social media - but people have been asking the same thing in the comments.

Biden posted on X / Twitter: "Wishing you a peaceful and joyful Christmas Eve filled with love."

Accompanying that was a photo of the family stood in front of a Christmas tree.

But in the comments, social media users couldn't help but notice that Joe himself was at the back and could barely be seen.

One said: "Took me a while to find ya, champ."

Another commented: "Hunter is the alpha now."

"Where's Joe? Lol," one asked.

Another commented: "Kinda looks like the family is pushing him out too. A sad ending to a long career."

One asked: "Why are you in the back, blocked by Jill?"

Another asked: "Where's Joe?"

"Now we know Jill was calling the shots 😂," one joked.

And another commented: "Former President of the United States and he let them all put him in the back like that 😂"

Elsewhere from indy100:



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.