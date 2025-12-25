Trump's bizarre Santa comments spark backlash: 'Can't he be normal about anything?'

We know by now that Donald Trump will take any opportunity to make false election claims and attack political enemies - even, it seems, while taking calls with children on Christmas Eve.

Trump took festive presidential phone calls with children and service members on Christmas Eve and couldn’t resist making bizarre comments about both the 2020 election and Santa being “infiltrated”.

Trump lost Pennsylvania in 2020. But while speaking to one 5-year-old, he falsely claimed: "Pennsylvania’s great. We won Pennsylvania, actually, three times."

Speaking about the NORAD Santa tracker while speaking to another child, Trump said: “We track Santa all over the world. We want to make sure that Santa is being good... We want to make sure that he's not infiltrated, that we're not infiltrating into our country a bad Santa...

"Santa loves Oklahoma like I do. You know, Oklahoma was very good to me in the election."

The bizarre comments sparked a backlash on social media, with one writing: "Can he be f***ing normal about anything?"

Another wrote: "Why is he so weird."

"Dude can't just have a normal Christmas message," one more said.

Not content with that, Trump also hit out at “Radical Left Scum” in a Christmas Day message.

Posting on X/Twitter, the official Trump account posted a rambling message, saying: “Merry Christmas to all, including the Radical Left Scum that is doing everything possible to destroy our Country, but are failing badly.”

