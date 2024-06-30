England fans divided over Gareth Southgate's team selection for Slovakia

England fans are split on social media over Gareth Southgate's team selection for the Round of 16 clash against Slovakia at Euro 2024.

England qualified as winners of Group C, having won their opening game against Serbia before being held to two draws against Denmark and Slovenia.

Head coach Southgate has come under fire for his team selection through the tournament so far, especially with Kobbie Mainoo, Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon all impressing in their cameos after coming off the bench in their last match, the 0-0 draw against Slovenia.

A number of fans have been calling for all three of them to start to give England different options in their approach to the game.

Southgate has only made one change from his last lineup and that's Mainoo in for Conor Gallagher.

Replying to the post, fans are divided in the comments.

A number are pleased to see Mainoo be given his chance in the team but others aren't happy neither Palmer or Gordon are starting.





































The winner of England v Slovakia will play Switzerland in the quarter-finals, who beat Italy 2-0 in their Round of 16 clash.



The only other knockout clash to have been played so far at the time of writing was host Germany's 2-0 win over Denmark.

The next knockout game to take place on June 30 is Spain v Georgia.

On July 1, France take on Belgium in what is arguably the tie of the round and Portugal face Slovenia.

On July 2, Romania have Netherlands with Austria v Turkey finishing off the Round of 16 fixtures.

The quarter-finals will be played on July 5 and July 6.

