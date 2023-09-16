Football team sign 22-year-old student because his dad paid the team

There’s more than one way to secure your place in a football team.

Sure, you can justify your position by playing well and training hard – but it’s far easier if your dad can just pay your way in.

That’s exactly what happened with a 22-year-old student who was signed by a football side because his dad gave them a load of cash.

FK Usti play their football in the Czech third tier, and they welcomed the unusual signing of law student Martin Podhajsky earlier this summer.

He’s never even played football before, but despite that he’s even been named as captain.

As The Sun reports, he’s set to play 10 minutes for the side after his dad paid the equivalent of £17,500 for the experience.

President of FK Usti nad Labem Premysl Kuban told the publication: "He has never played football. Only FIFA from what I know. However you don’t just see 500k czech crowns rolling on the floor every day. If someone gives me this type of money, I’ll let anyone play.

"He said himself that he would like to play, then his dad called and things started to move. Martin is a law student and an employee of Viagem.

"We are now adjusting the contract with Martin, and the fans will see him already at our first home game, so far only on the substitutes’ bench."

How would you feel if Podhajsky signed for your club? Somehow, we can’t imagine that many people would be impressed.

