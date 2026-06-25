French sports commentator France Pierron has issued an apology to Jérémy Doku following backlash over the comments she made about the Belgium player's decision to leave the World Cup to attend the birth of his first child.

Pierron, who is a presenter on the television show L’Équipe de Choc, came under fire for describing childbirth as "a disgusting moment, excuse me, where the dad is useless".

"There are hundreds of footballers who would kill to be in your place," she said, adding "living a childhood dream. It might never happen again in your life."

World Cup 2026: French commentator France Pierron apologises to Jérémy Doku for 'useless' dad comments Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images and Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images

The comment came after Doku expressed wanting to be present for his son's birth early July when the World Cup knockout rounds take place at the same time, noting how "No one wants to miss a birth."

Doku missed Belgium's 0-0 World Cup draw against Iran on Sunday due to respiratory illness, but was given permission to fly to London so he could be with his wife for the birth.

Following the fallout, Pierron's employer L'Equipe released a statement on Sunday, distancing itself from Pierron's comments, saying they're far removed from the broadcaster's values and apologised to Doku.

Now, Pierron has taken to X to issue an apology herself to Doku over her controversial remarks.

"In light of the very numerous reactions following my comments in "L'Équipe de Choc" regarding Belgian footballer Jérémy Doku, I wish to provide a few clarifications. In it, I expressed a personal opinion, within the framework of a debate," the translated post read.

"In it, I was expressing a personal opinion, within the context of a contentious exchange. These remarks commit only me and in no way reflect a collective position. I understand that they may have shocked, hurt, or wounded some of you, and I am sorry for that."

She concluded, "My intention has never been to minimize the place or role of fathers with their partner and their child."

Meanwhile, Doku did manage to get to London in time for the birth of his son, Praise and took to social media to share the good news.

"Shireen and Praise are doing great, and my heart is full of gratitude," Doku said. "Welcoming my son into the world is one of the greatest blessings God has ever given me. Thank you to the team for the support, now it's time to get back to football and represent my country on the biggest stage."

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