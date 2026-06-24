World Cup fans are obsessed with Erling Haaland's Snapchat - 6 best moments

Erling Haaland is one of the most talked about football players both on the field and now off the field at this year's World Cup thanks to his entertaining Snapchat posts.
The Norwegian's star player has had his followers in stitches with the content he posts in between match days which range from self-deprecating Snaps, amusing AR filter overlays, and sarcastic Q&A responses directly to his followers.
Haaland has taken to his official Snapchat to post an abundance of self-deprecating Snaps, amusing AR filter overlays, and sarcastic Q&A responses directly to his followers.
Here are some of his best Snapchat moments:
"Ok on it" to being told by fan to focus on World Cup
Snapchat/Erling Haaland
Selfies with Shrek
Snapchat/Erling Haaland
Bald Haaland
Snapchat/Erling Haaland
Messing around with face filters
Snapchat/Erling Haaland
TLC Haaland
Snapchat/Erling Haaland
Mispelling Orlando - and getting rinsed for it
Snapchat/Erling Haaland
No doubt fans will be hoping that Haaland keeps content coming as the World Cup group stages continue.
This all comes as Norway currently sit second in the Group I table with six points, behind France who are only ahead on goal difference.
Norway defeated Senegal 3-2, with Haaland scoring two of those goals (in the 48th and 58th minute) and the side are set to play Group I leaders France this Friday (June 26).
Meanwhile, Norway supporters have been going viral in recent days for their famous “Viking Boat” celebration, they even took over New York's iconic Times Square and even on the city's subway to perform it.
Why not read...
- Football fans spot hidden meaning behind Mbappé's flute celebration
- Merlin the duck becomes Mexico's World Cup mascot and viral sensation
Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.