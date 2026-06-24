World Cup fans are obsessed with Erling Haaland's Snapchat - 6 best moments

Erling Haaland is one of the most talked about football players both on the field and now off the field at this year's World Cup thanks to his entertaining Snapchat posts.

The Norwegian's star player has had his followers in stitches with the content he posts in between match days which range from self-deprecating Snaps, amusing AR filter overlays, and sarcastic Q&A responses directly to his followers.

Haaland has taken to his official Snapchat to post an abundance of self-deprecating Snaps, amusing AR filter overlays, and sarcastic Q&A responses directly to his followers.

Here are some of his best Snapchat moments:

"Ok on it" to being told by fan to focus on World Cup

Snapchat/Erling Haaland









Selfies with Shrek

Snapchat/Erling Haaland





Bald Haaland

Snapchat/Erling Haaland





Messing around with face filters

Snapchat/Erling Haaland









TLC Haaland

Snapchat/Erling Haaland





Mispelling Orlando - and getting rinsed for it

Snapchat/Erling Haaland

No doubt fans will be hoping that Haaland keeps content coming as the World Cup group stages continue.

This all comes as Norway currently sit second in the Group I table with six points, behind France who are only ahead on goal difference.

Norway defeated Senegal 3-2, with Haaland scoring two of those goals (in the 48th and 58th minute) and the side are set to play Group I leaders France this Friday (June 26).

Meanwhile, Norway supporters have been going viral in recent days for their famous “Viking Boat” celebration, they even took over New York's iconic Times Square and even on the city's subway to perform it.

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