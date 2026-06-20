Paraguay's Miguel Almiron receives red card under new FIFA rule - but what is it?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is well underway, and already there have been a number of red cards - but the reasoning for latest one, handed to Miguel Almiron, is a first under a new FIFA rule.

In the Paraguay v Turkey Group D match in San Francisco, the Paraguayan player was sent off during the first half stoppage time for covering his mouth during an altercation with an opponent, Turkey's Mert Muldur.

A VAR check was carried out by video assistant referee (VAR), referee Ivan Barton from El Salvador who then informed the crowd that the former Newcastle United would be sent off.

This marks the first time this new rule has been implemented at a World Cup, and the decision for its inclusion was made back in April by International Football Association Board (Ifab).

It came after Benfica player Gianluca Prestianni raised his shirt while speaking to Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr during a Champions League game back in February, who accused him of racist abuse.

Prestianni was handed a six-game ban from Uefa for homophobic conduct - three of those were suspended.

Meanwhile, Paraguay won their match against Turkey with a 1-0 result thanks to a goal in the 2nd minute by Matias Galarza which has resulted in Turkey being the first country to be eliminated from the tournament after two matches as they were defeated 2-0 by Australia in their opening match.

Another new "mistaken identity" rule has also already been used in the tournament which allows the use of video assisted review to overturn red and yellow cards issued to the incorrect players. This was implemented in the United States’ match against Paraguay, where Tim Ream was booked after Paraguay midfielder Miguel Almirón went down under a challenge.

But a video review of the play led to the Ream's yellow card being overturned, with Almiron being booked instead for simulation.

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