Manchester United legend and Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has vowed to wear an Arsenal shirt if the North London side manages to win the Premier League this season.

The Gunner are currently five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table following a string of wins over Aston Villa, Leicester City and Everton. This comes after Mikel Arteta's side had lost a crucial game against City, which briefly saw the champions return to the top of the league.

However, despite Arsenal's impressive form, which has seen them lose just three league games this season Neville has insisted throughout the campaign that City will win the title again as he can't see Arsenal maintaining their form.

Now though, Neville risks the ultimate humiliation by potentially having to wear an Arsenal shirt after getting into a bet with a Gunners fan on Twitter.

The Arsenal supporter wrote: "If Arsenal win the league @GNev2 should shave his head bald on the Emirates pitch on the last day of the season for charity."

That was potentially a bit too much of a forfeit for Neville who instead replied: "I will wear an Arsenal shirt saying champions for you my friend. But if you lose it you all grovel on here and say 'Sorry Gary.'"

On the YouTube series, The Overlap, Neville recently lamented the exuberant celebrations from Arsenal players after the team's dramatic 4-2 win over Aston Villa in February.

The ex-England international said: "It’s too much emotion, too early for Arsenal. To be that desperate and to celebrate that much with half the race still to go, it’s not a good thing.

"After the Aston Villa game, I can understand how big of a moment it was, but that level of celebration was quite desperate, quite early. There was a lot of celebrations at the end of the game. The emotions are something that’s a negative, it’s not a positive for me in a title race."

Arsenal's next game in the Premier League is against struggling Bournemouth, while City face a tough test against Newcastle United. Meanwhile, Manchester United who are 8 point behind Arsenal renew their rivalry with Liverpool when they travel to Anfield on Sunday.

