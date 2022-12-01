Germany have been eliminated from the World Cup at the group stage for the second tournament in a row following a dramatic night in Qatar.
Despite beating Costa Rica 4-2 Hansi Flick's side were knocked out because Japan managed to stage another incredible upset by beating Spain having previously beaten Germany in the opening group game.
Spanish striker Alvaro Morata opened the scoring for Luis Enrique's side but Japan came out in the second half and looked like a different team and have a goal from Ritsu Doan and a controversial winner from Ao Tanaka wound up winning 2-1.
It looked unlikely that Japan would go through after disappointing in their second, a 1-0 loss to Costa Rica. The Central American side more than played their part on the night and at one point were winning 2-1 but ended up conceding three more goals as Germany chased a high goal difference in the slim hope they could progress.
It wasn't to be though and against all odds Japan won the group and will now play Croatia in the last 16, while Spain will have to contend with a very formidable Morocco team.
Given the drama that unfolded social media was flabbergasted by what was going on in Qatar.
\u201cDefinitely over the line.\u201d— Gary Lineker \ud83d\udc99\ud83d\udc9b (@Gary Lineker \ud83d\udc99\ud83d\udc9b) 1669926026
\u201cWatching the way Germany and Spain are just waltzing through their group just shows you how SOUTHGATE HAS TO GO FFS\u201d— Max Rushden \ud83d\udc9b\ud83d\udda4 (@Max Rushden \ud83d\udc9b\ud83d\udda4) 1669926188
\u201cThis World Cup is bonkers \ud83e\udd2f\ud83e\udd2f\ud83e\udd2f\u201d— Kelly Somers (@Kelly Somers) 1669926400
\u201cApparently there are \u2018scriptwriters of football\u2019 now. Guessing Gareth Bale is in the writers room #JAPESP\u201d— Sophie Hall (@Sophie Hall) 1669926398
\u201cThe debate around Japan's second goal is this dress all over again:\n\n#BBCWorldCup #BBCFootball\u201d— BBC Sport (@BBC Sport) 1669927289
\u201cHansi Flick: \u201cToday I feel Spanish\u201d\u201d— Shirtless Plantain Show (@Shirtless Plantain Show) 1669927705
\u201cJapanese Strong Style in this second half.\u201d— IANdrew Dice Clay (@IANdrew Dice Clay) 1669925339
\u201cHearing a guy called Ritsu Doan has changed the game for Japan\u201d— The Puro Pourri Podcast (@The Puro Pourri Podcast) 1669925346
\u201c\u7a7a\u6e2f\u3067\u58f0\u51fa\u305f\u26bd\ufe0f\u201d— Shinsuke Nakamura (@Shinsuke Nakamura) 1669928090
\u201cVAR official Pete Donaldson has ruled the ball stayed in\ud83c\uddef\ud83c\uddf5\u201d— Football Ramble (@Football Ramble) 1669925555
\u201cAfter a 7-0 win to start the group, Spain make it through to the last 16 on goal difference \ud83d\ude07\u201d— B/R Football (@B/R Football) 1669928678
\u201cPhenomenal effort by Japan to beat Spain and Germany in the same group. Outstanding.\u201d— Michael Oti Adjei (@Michael Oti Adjei) 1669928776
\u201cI'm so happy for Japan.\nTheir loss to Costa Rica was the saddest moment of the World Cup for me, I'm so glad it didn't cost them.\n\nBrazil fans must be pretty happy too...\u201d— Ben Crellin (@Ben Crellin) 1669913630
\u201cWhat goes around comes around and all that\ud83d\udc40\u201d— Football Ramble (@Football Ramble) 1669928432
\u201cthe world during those 3 minutes where both spain and germany were out\u201d— V (@V) 1669927634
\u201cJapan when they got drawn into Spain and Germany\u2019s group:\u201d— Footy Accumulators (@Footy Accumulators) 1669928182
We'll leave it to Alan Shearer to have the last laugh.
\u201cGermany are out of the #FIFAWorldCup in the group stage!!\u201d— Alan Shearer (@Alan Shearer) 1669928194
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.