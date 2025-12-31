GTA 6 LIVE: Rockstar may have revealed game's 'most annoying' feature already

A viral theory is circulating that Rockstar Games may have already revealed "the most annoying" gameplay feature in GTA 6.



Grand Theft Auto 6 was recently delayed to 19 November 2026 and gamers continue to track rumours, leaks, map details, gameplay mechanics, trailer updates and screenshots.

Despite the ongoing wait, GTA 6 is still the most anticipated video game of all time.

Follow indy100's GTA 6 live blog below for all the latest news, leaks, rumours, trailers and release date updates as they happen.

'Most annoying' GTA 6 feature already revealed from GTA6 A Redditor thinks Rockstar Games has already revealed "the most annoying part" of GTA 6. Erin_-M posted in the GTA 6 Subreddit: "Calling it now, the bridge in the Keys will be the most annoying part of the game when your cars falls off and you have to swim to shore." And others have been commenting with their thoughts. NYCRaverNeon said: "And if you request a car on the bridge - it's available two islands away 😂😂" CornCobMcGee said: "Luckily, if it's anything like any bridge in the south, there are at least two fishers there in boats at all times." method__Dan said: "If you crash your car off a bridge I think it's supposed to be annoying. Kind of like flipping your car over used to be." Open_Law_3334 said: "Would be funny to push others off it though, it kinda reminds me of the broken bridge in Alderney in GTA 4." Far_Adeptness9884 said: "Just drive straight dude."

Full story: GTA 5's Ned Luke has been swatted again and the police now know him by name GTA 5's Ned Luke has been swatted again and issued a stark warning online Rockstar Games There's a viral clip of GTA 5 voice actor Ned Luke, who plays Michael de Santa, getting swatted live on stream before police officers refer to him by his name as it's happened on a number of occasions previously. Swatting is when people call the police on someone that's live-streaming with the intention to disrupt the creator's content or perhaps even get them arrested live on the internet. During a livestream of GTA Online with Rob Wiethoff, who plays John Marston in the Red Dead Redemption series, two police officers walk into the room where Luke is streaming around 35 minutes in. One of the officers said Luke has been "swatted again" and the GTA 5 actor looks completely unbothered, replying: "Oh my god, what's up guys?" Read the full story here.

Full story: Red Dead Redemption 2 insider gives major update on next gen port rumours A renowned insider has given an update on the expected Red Dead Redemption 2 next gen port and Switch 2 release Rockstar Games A renowned gaming leaker has doubled down on claims about Red Dead Redemption 2 getting a next gen port, including a Nintendo Switch 2 release. Rumours of Red Dead Redemption 2 getting native PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions, along with a Switch 2 release, have been circling for a while. It's expected if it happens, the next gen release would see the game run up to 4K and 60fps. NateTheHate has claimed on a number of occasions the port is in the works and while there are no new specifics, he recently doubled down on this. Read the full story here.

Elon Musk reveals real reason why he won't be playing GTA 6 Tech billionaire Elon Musk has revealed the real reasons why he does not like the Grand Theft Auto series and will not be playing GTA 6 when it releases. Speaking with Nikhil Kamath on the People by WTF podcast, when asked if he's played GTA, Musk said: "I've only played a little bit of GTA because I didn't like the fact that... Like in GTA 5, you literally can't progress unless you kill the police. "And I'm like 'this doesn't work for me'. I actually don't like killing the NPCs in video games. That's not my thing. "I actually stopped when it said the only way to proceed is to shoot at the police. I'm like 'I don't want to do that'."

