Racist comments aimed at England players slammed by football community

The football community has rallied to slam abhorrent, vile and disgusting racist comments aimed at four England stars on social media.

Football writer Henry Winter posted a photo of Ivan Toney, Kyle Walker, Marcus Rashford and Jude Bellingham on X / Twitter with the caption "so much talent".

But the players in the post have been subject to a number of racist comments.

However Henry himself and others in the football community have rallied to show support for the four stars and hit out at some of the vile abuse.





















Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford were all subject to torrents of vile abuse online after stepping up to take a penalty for England but missing in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley against Italy.



Racism remains a huge problem in football at all levels across the world, with recent incidents including Birmingham and Wimbledon players reporting incidents of being racially abused by fans on the same day in February, Udinese being ordered to play a game behind closed doors after fan shouted racist abuse at Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan (the fan was given a five-year stadium ban) and grassroots clubs reportedly claiming their players are facing serious mental health problems on the back of racial discrimination.

The current crop of England players are in training to take on Brazil on March 23 and Belgium on March 26 in two friendlies at Wembley.

England then have two further friendlies against Bosnia & Herzegovina and Iceland in June shortly after the club season ends ahead of the 2024 Euros.

England's group consists of Serbia, Denmark and Slovenia who England will play in that order.

England will be one of the pre-tournament favourites heading into that competition in June which is being hosted in Germany.

