Hibernian FC reference bizarre WWE custody battle ahead of Aston Villa clash

Hibernian didn't wait a second before promoting their upcoming UEFA Europa Conference League clash against Aston Villa.

They did it in fairly unique style by referencing a legendary WWE matchup that still has meaning to this day, and in a way that got Hibs legend and current Villa icon John McGinn involved.

The first-leg tie at Easter Road next Wednesday has been billed as a 'Ladder Match for the custody of John McGinn' in a tweet by the Scottish side.

McGinn, the current Villa captain is still beloved on the green side of Edinburgh, and it is the first time he has played against Hibernian in a competitive fixture since leaving the club.

Of course, there's a deeper layer of reference in the tweet as well - and it involves WWE, Eddie Guerrero, Rey Mysterio and Rey's son Dominik Mysterio.

At Summerslam 2005, a heated storyline between Mysterio and his close friend Guerrero came to a head in a match that would decide the custody of Dominik Mysterio.

The build-up involved uncomfortable segments between the trio ahead of the ladder match. The stipulation of the fateful match was odd.

Bizarrely, Dominik's custody papers hung in the air above the centre of the ring, with the winner being the wrestler who grabbed the papers. The would also become Dominik Mysterio's 'father'.

It was a controversial story, one among many, for the 00's era WWE, and it is still referenced to this day.

Dominik - a wrestler in his own right - calls Eddie 'his dad' in promos, and references the late wrestling great's moves to build heat amongst WWE fans, especially when performing his father Rey.

If it needs saying, Unai Emery won't be deploying ladders against Lee Johnson, and the victor of the first-leg tie at Easter Road won't be getting John McGinn (well, unless it's Villa who already have him) - they'll just get an easier time in the second leg and a better chance of progressing in the Conference League.

But it's nice to see a football club having a lot of fun - and hitting the nostalgia button.

