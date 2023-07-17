Jack Grealish compared to Keira Knightley again for training in his sports bra

Jack Grealish has again been compared to Keira Knightley's character in Bend it Like Beckham after photos of him training in Dubai went viral.

The England and Manchester City winger is currently undergoing some warm-weather training in the Middle East ahead of the new season beginning in August.

The 27-year-old shared numerous pictures of himself drenched in sweat while training at night wearing just his shorts and a so-called 'GPS bra' which monitors player's performance and physical data.

However, the sight of Grealish in just his shorts, bra and trademark hairdo has earnt the star comparisons to Knightley who wore an almost identical outfit in the now iconic 2002 coming-of-age film.

Sure enough many people made the connection and jokes about Grealish's likeness to Knightley, on several levels we should note, soon flooded Twitter with some even joking that they were loving the 'reboot' of the film.













This actually isn't the first time Grealish has been subject to this comparison.

When he first broke into the England team around Euro 2020, the Knightley and Grealish memes sparked up a frenzy and the uncanny resemblance between the pair was too obvious to deny.

All we can hope for is that the two actually meet in real life soon and they can recreate a few scenes from the film.

