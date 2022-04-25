Kris Jenner is facing backlash online after people slammed the famous momager for being 'rude' while speaking to her driver in the latest episode of The Kardashians.

The controversy began when fans watched Kris and Khloé on the road to board their private plane to New York to support Kim during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut.

In the episode that aired on Thursday, Kris can be seen abruptly telling Khloé to end her call with her daughter True and then asking the driver to leave their car due to an 'urgent' private matter to discuss.

Kris first said, "Sir, can I ask you to leave us alone for five minutes? I just wanna do something real quick. Thank you."

Although the driver did indeed proceed to step out, Kris then curtly asked, "Is his window rolled up?" to which Khloé responded: "Yes, but the trunk is open…"

She yells to the driver, "Close the trunk!" and Khloe scolds her for yelling at the worker, "You're yelling at the f**king guy."

Kris ignores Khloe's comment and instead yells again, "Close the trunk!"



This time, Khloe takes matters into her own hand and tells the person, "Excuse me sir, would you mind closing the trunk for a moment? Thank you so much."

Clearly annoyed with the way in which her mother behaved, Khloé turned to Kris and said: "It's not what you say, it's how you say it."

Jenner dismissively responds, "I know." The momager was still clearly razor-focused on the FaceTime call she is about to start with Kourtney Kardashian's then-boyfriend Travis Barker, who was making his intentions of proposing to Kourtney known.

While the moment was indeed private family manners and it is understandable Kris did not want news to leak, people are taking issue with the way in which she conducted herself.

One person tweeted, "Omg the way @KrisJenner spoke to the driver when she was telling Khloe about the proposal. DOES SHE HAVE NO MANNERS?! What the actual. My 2.5 month old have more manners than she does!"

"Excuse me @KrisJenner, could you please next time be nice to your driver? These people have hard lives already, it costs nothing to be kind. Speaks volumes of the type of person you are — you treat them like servants, not like humans. #TheKardashians," said one.

"kris jenner becoming a demon and yelling at the driver to close the trunk," said another.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.