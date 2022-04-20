The Kardashian - Jenner family's courtroom photos from the trial of former reality television star Blac Chyna against the family surfaced online - and people don't see the resemblance.

Chyna, whose legal name is Angela White, is the ex-fiancée of Rob Kardashian, the younger brother of Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé Kardashian.

The former couple had a reality series titled Rob & Chyna, a spinoff of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. However, the show was cancelled as the second season was in the filming process.

They also share a daughter, Dream Kardashian, 5.

The model propelled a $100m lawsuit against the Kardashian family in 2017, with the claims that the family illegally meddled with her business endeavours and contracts, defamed her and used their stardom to stop her career in reality TV. Opening statements for the case begin this week.

In some US courts, cameras are allowed. But for those that aren't, sketch artists oftentimes offer up the only way people outside the courtroom can get a glimpse into the court proceedings.

And for this case, illustrator Mona Shafer Edwards is responsible for creating the sketches.

Shafer Edwards, whose work covers high fashion to courtroom and travel, took to Instagram to share her work this week, including an image of Chyna.

"Blac Chyna v Kardashian Family… Reality TV and Court collide!" she captioned the photo.

Other sketches show Kim, Khloe, Kylie and Kris Jenner - but many people on social media aren't convinced that the photos share the likeness to the family.

Them courtroom drawings of the Kardashians are jokes hahahaha wtf is that [?]", one wrote on Twitter.

"The courtroom sketch artist is clearly NOT a Kardashian fan. These ugly depictions of Kim, Khloe, and Kylie are hysterical and speak to how they have deformed themselves in a very unattractive way. Good on Kris, though. She looks good! #chynatrial #kardashiantrial #robandchyna," another added.

"Other people thought the sketches captured the Kardashian's essence.

"You captured their look for sure!" a third wrote on Instagram.

A fourth added: "These are beautiful and well done as always. This is art."

Chyna, Kris, Kylie, Khloé, Kim, Rob, Corey Gamble, and Ryan Seacrest (the executive producer of Rob & Chyna), are all expected to testify. The trial is anticipated to last for 10 days.

