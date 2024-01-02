The best Luke Littler memes as 16-year-old takes World Darts Championship by storm

Few sports are as fascinating as darts and few sporting tournaments can produce the type of drama and stories that the PDC World Championship can.

Every year the best darts players in the world descend upon Alexandra Palace in London to see who has the best 'arrows.' The competition is never short of characters but this year has produced one for the ages: 16-year-old Luke Littler.

The teenager, nicknamed 'The Nuke,' has taken the sport by storm in the past few weeks after winning the 2023 World Youth Championship and now finds himself in the final having beaten former champion Rob Cross by 6 sets to 2.

Littler's rise to superstardom has seen him dispatch Christian Kist, Andrew Gilding, Matt Campbell and the legend and former world champion Raymond van Barneveld.

Given his unlikely rise and his age darts fans and the internet in general have become obsessed with Littler leading to many affectionate memes shared in sheer awe of the lad.









































































Should he win the entire thing Littler has the chance to pocket £500k but has already guaranteed himself £100k by reaching the semi-finals.

