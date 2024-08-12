Manchester United fans on social media have already voiced concern about one of their reportedly imminent signings in Noussair Mazraoui looking like he has an injury.

The Moroccan international is set to swap Bayern Munich for Old Trafford as part of a £60m double deal which also includes Matthijs de Ligt.

Both defenders have previously worked under Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax.

They were filmed and pictured arriving at Munich Airport ahead of flying to Manchester to complete a medical to make sure they don't have any lingering injuries or problems ahead of the new season.

But after footage was shared on social media, fans are worried it looks like Mazraoui looked injured as he walked.

One X / Twitter user reposted the video with the caption: "Not even signed and he's already walking like he's felt his hamstring."

He's not the only one who's worried.

One said it looks like a groin injury of some kind.

Another said he's "already dreaming of his VIP spot in the injury list".

One described football players as "crybabies".

Another said he "definitely looks injured".

But others are more skeptical and some even offered an explanation as to why this might be the case.

One said that a number of other footballers walk this way.

Another sarcastically commented: "Probably should be on a full sprint to the airport on the early hours of a morning. Should also jump past security just to assert his dominance."

One said it "could've been a long drive".

And another called for calm saying it was probably "pins and needles".

