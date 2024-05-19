'It's over' say fans after just 78 seconds on final Premier League day

Football fans on social media have said the Premier League title race is "over" after just 78 seconds of play on the final day.

Manchester City were heavy favourites of securing an unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League title heading into the final day, two points clear of Arsenal.

City simply have to win their game at home to West Ham to claim the title, whereas the Gunners would have to win theirs at home to Everton and hope City would either draw or lose to snatch the crown.

But after just 78 seconds, Phil Foden found the back of a net with a sublime finish from outside the box into the top left hand corner to send the Etihad Stadium into raptures.

In the comments on Sky Sports' post of Foden's fine finish on X / Twitter, a number of fans said the race for the league is already "over".

Speaking on Sky Sports' Soccer Special, Clinton Morrison said: "This is why he's (Foden) Player of the Year. Dawson was bigging him up earlier. He's a genius, the young kid. What a player!"

Foden added a second to send City 2-0 up inside the opening 20 minutes.

That led Paul Merson to say on Soccer Special: "The atmosphere at the Emirates is a bit flat now. They're just applauding the players.

"It's all over. They wouldn't have expected this so early. I might as well go home and watch Neighbours on my phone or something."

At half-time, West Ham managed to get one back before the break to make the score 2-1 and Arsenal managed to quickly come from a goal down to go in at 1-1.

