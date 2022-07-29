A recent ranking of 2022 Quarterback Tiers has caused quite the controversy.

Kelly Stafford, a podcaster and wife to Los Angeles Ramsquarterback Matthew Stafford, spoke out with disbelief that her husband was put on the second tier of QBs in a list created by Mike Sando at The Athletic.

Realising that sports media personality Colin Cowherd discussed her husband’s snub on Twitter, Kelly took to her Instagram Stories to react to the “disrespect.”

“Love how it still surprises me the amount of disrespect Matthew gets. Ya I’m bias[ed], but so is everyone who created these ‘lists’. What a joke,” she wrote.

Kelly also focused on the Super Bowl-winning quarterback’s under-appreciation from the press.

“Find myself hoping one day he will get the credit he deserves, but I guess I’ll stop holding my breath for that,” she wrote.

“Goes to LA … new system, new team, new chemistry to build … Under a s*** ton of pressure to succeed... he does. They win the Super Bowl year one.”

In Sando’s list, quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Justin Herbert, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, and Patrick Mahomes were on his top tier.

As for Tier 2, Russell Wilson, Dak Prescott, Matt Ryan, Derek Carr, Kyler Murray, and Lamar Jackson were all alongside Stafford.

Stafford was the highest-ranked on the second tier.

Kelly concluded on her Instagram with another point about how Matthew’s accomplishments have been tossed aside.

“Remember: he didn’t get voted into the Pro Bowl. But f*** it. I always love the underdog.”

The couple tied the knot in 2015 and have four children together.

They met each other at the University of Georgia, where Kelly was a cheerleader, and Matt flourished as quarterback.

