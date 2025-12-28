Kai Cenat’s ex Gabrielle Alayah breaks silence after breakup post

The ex-girlfriend of famed Twitch streamer Kai Cenat has broken her silence after Cenat issued a brief statement on his relationship status.

Taking to X/Twitter and Instagram on Saturday (27 December), the 24-year-old bluntly wrote: "I’m single I will never be in another relationship again".

Just an hour later, following the Instagram Story, influencer and content creator Gabrielle 'Gigi' Alayah also addressed the situation on her own channel, sharing a statement against a black background.

Her response appeared to address baseless social media speculation suggesting infidelity played a role in the pair’s split.

"I left, now you wanna get on the internet and rush to paint a false narrative about off a FAKE twitter post is insane," she shared with her 438,000 followers. "I've never cheated on you, and YOU know that. I have never dealt with that man… play that sympathetic role somewhere else pls."

Instagram

Cenat publicly confirmed his relationship with Alayah in December 2024 during a birthday livestream, following months of speculation that the pair were dating.

At the time, he told fans that he was significantly happier after meeting Alayah in Manhattan and beginning their relationship.

More recently, the streamer took to Instagram to “get personal” during his birthday period, opening up about his mental health.

"Honestly, over the last few months, I've been struggling with mental health out of self-doubt and fright of pursuing goals I really want to achieve," he shared, before hinting at a new project he had been working on in recent months.

