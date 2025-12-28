Rome’s Trevi Fountain to introduce entry fee – here’s what we know

Visitors to Rome’s famous Trevi Fountain may face a surprise on their next trip, as the attraction, once free, will soon require an entry fee.

Starting 1 February 2026, anyone wishing to get close to the fountain will need to pay €2, although it will remain free to admire from the piazza above.

The new charge has been under discussion for roughly a year, as city officials aim to better manage tourist numbers and, according to reports, enhance the overall experience.

The money collected is expected to contribute to maintaining Rome’s cultural heritage, with costs estimated at an astonishing €6.5 million each year.

iStock

As with other tourist fees in Italy, locals will not have to pay to access the Trevi Fountain. This policy is part of a broader effort to make Rome more liveable for residents, with several museums, including the Napoleonic Museum and Circus Maximus, already offering free entry to locals.

"We believe that culture is a fundamental right of citizenship," Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri shared during a news conference. "We think it's correct and positive that the citizens of Rome can enjoy our museums free of charge."

Children under five and people with disabilities will also be exempt from the fee.

According to the City of Rome, the fountain currently attracts an average of 30,000 visitors each day.

