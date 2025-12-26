Jimmy Kimmel delivered a Christmas message addressing the state of US politics and, of course, attacking Donald Trump in an ongoing feud and a lot of people have been saying the same thing about it on social media.

The US comedian and talk show host delivered an alternative Christmas message on Channel 4 in the UK in what was designed to be a parody of the King's speech, saying that "tyranny is booming" in the US.

"You may have read in your colourful newspapers that my country's President would like to shut me up - because I don't adore him in the way he likes to be adored," said Kimmel.



"Here in the United States right now, we are both figuratively and literally tearing down the structures of our democracy. From the free press, to science, to medicine, to judicial independence, to the actual White House itself, we are a right mess. And we know this is also affecting you and I just wanted to say sorry. And we want you to know or, at least I want you to know, that we're not all like him. We're not all like that."

Kimmel later went on to plead: "Don't give up on us. We're going through a bit of a wobble right now but we'll come around. It may not seem like it but we love you guys.

"We are not bright. We're Americans. No one knows better than you we're always just a little bit late to the game but do we come through in the end? Maybe. Give us about three years. Please."

Kimmel's Christmas message was reposted on Reddit and a lot of social media users shared the same view in the comments.

One said: "Louder for the people in the back!"

A second commented: "I can't believe the guy from The Man Show is more respectable than our President. I hate this so f****** much."

A third posted: "Mannn I am excited to someday live in a world that doesn't completely revolve around US politics / media. I get what they were doing when they hired him and of course the American talk show host is gonna talk about America and it's important to pay attention to what's happening there atm but the right wing turn here in the UK has been given a lot of momentum by US media and money."

"How the man in office still has supporters, I will never understand," a fourth declared. "They hate the left that badly to justify the corruption happening in the White House."

And a fifth said: "If only the Republicans in Congress and the Senate would grow a pair."

