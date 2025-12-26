The Witcher author addresses future of series

Andrzej Sapkowski, the author of the world-renowned The Witcher series, has addressed what the future has in store for the iconic franchise.

indy100 put some questions to Sapkowski following the release of his new book Crossroads of Ravens, the latest The Witcher entry which serves as a prequel and tells the origin story of Geralt, as well as his future plans and what he thinks of the The Witcher TV series and games.

When asked if there are plans for another book or series, Sapkowski responded: "I don't usually reveal my plans, especially since I modify them as frequently as fundamentally."

But when asked what he's working on next in The Witcher universe, Sapkowski said: "It's too early to provide any details. And, in my opinion, talking about any book before its official release is always premature."

Sapkowski started working on Crossroads of Ravens "shortly after releasing previous The Witcher book Season of Storms".

On Crossroads of Ravens, Sapkowski said he wanted to write this because he "assumed readers might be interested in how the character they know [Geralt] evolved and became who he is".

"The world of The Witcher has always served merely as a background for the events described," he added. "And with Crossroads... There was an opportunity to enrich this background a little.

"The book is a prequel, so the readers are already familiar with the world of The Witcher - or at least they think they are - because, as it will turn out, there is always something new to discover."

indy100 also asked him why he thinks the series has stood the test of time, transcending across so many different forms of media, including his books, the TV series and video games.



Sapkowski responded: "The attention from such a diverse range of media could indicate that the books are well-written and the hero is well-conceived. It may suggest it and I could certainly make that claim but I'll refrain from doing so as modesty prevents me."

Crossroads of Ravens by Andrzej Sapkowski is published by Gollancz and is available now (hardback, £25.00).

