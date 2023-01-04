Skip Bayless defiantly interrupts co-host who skipped broadcast over 'sick' tweet

The co-hosts of Undisputed are in dispute.



Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe got into a somewhat heated exchange Wednesday morning over Bayless’ recent tweet about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Sharpe, 54, missed the Undisputed broadcast on Tuesday after Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field during Monday night’s football game.

Speculation arose that Sharpe missed the show because Bayless made an ‘insensitive’ tweet about the NFL returning to gameplay rather than focusing on Hamlin’s life-threatening emergency.





@RealSkipBayless

Sharpe started Wednesday’s show with an emotional statement about the game explaining, “what happened to Damar Hamlin struck me a little different.”

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

As a former professional football player, Sharpe said he felt connected to Hamlin and explained how watching him “fight for his life on the field” reminded him of his brother who was temporarily paralyzed during a game.

He then addressed Bayless’ tweet which he said he “did not agree with” and hoped Bayless would take down.

But before he could finish his sentence, Bayless, 71, interrupted saying, “Time out, time out, I’m not going to take it down."

The two began speaking over each other with Bayless trying to defend himself and Sharpe trying to get through his monologue.

“I was just going to say, Skip, I didn’t want yesterday to get into a situation where Damar Hamlin wasn't the issue when we should’ve been talking about him and not get into your tweet," Sharpe eventually said.

"That’s what I was gonna do but you can’t even let me finish my opening monologue without you interrupting.”

The argument between the two continued with Bayless confronting Sharpe about mentioning his controversial tweet.

"I was under the impression you weren't going to bring this up because nobody here had a problem with that tweet," Bayless said.

Sharpe responded, "Clearly the bosses wanted you to offer an explanation so clearly someone had a problem."

Bayless tried to interject again before Sharpe moved on, asking the correspondent to re-introduce him so he could re-do his opening monologue.

@savemefriend16

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.