Finally, The Rock has come back to WWE (well, he was there a few months ago) and now he is teasing a long-awaited match with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion his cousin, Roman Reigns but fans were concerned given his performance on Monday.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson made a surprise appearance on a special New Year's Day edition of Monday Night Raw where he interrupted and laid out Jinder Mahal with a spinebuster and a People's Elbow, much to the thrill of the San Diego crowd.

Afterward, the former WWE Champion and Hollywood a-lister got on the mic and addressed the crowd in California by asking them where he should sit when he goes out for dinner later. He asked them if he should sit a booth, at the bar, or at the Head of the Table, which got a huge reaction.

Head of the Table of course refers to the moniker used by Roman Reigns and could be the sign that a match between the two could be happening in the next few months, possibly at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. The Rock, who is now 51, last had a match in 2016 against Erik Rowan which lasted just six seconds.

Chief content officer for WWE, Paul 'Triple H' Levesque did tease that a former WWE Champion would be appearing on the show and it would seem The Rock was that surprise. No further dates for Johnson have been confirmed as of yet but Reigns did respond to the promo by simply posting a laughing emoji on Twitter/X.

WrestleMania would be the logical place to have a match of this magnitude but WWE also has a huge stadium show in Perth, Australia for their Elimination Chamber event which would also be a fitting stage for the fight.

We'll just have to wait and see what develops in the next few weeks but many fans noticed that The Rock seemed out of breath after just a few minutes in the ring where he didn't have to do too much.

One person wrote: "The Rock was gassed after delivering a Spinebuster & People’s Elbow, and y’all want him to main event ‘Mania against Roman Reigns?"

Another said: "This man was gassed off a promo segment, Roman vs Rock has the star power to main event any WrestleMania ever but the Rock doesn’t look like he can even deliver a decent 10-minute match."

A third added: "The Rock is gassed, imagine his old ass trying to do a PPV main event."

We do not doubt that the Rock can get into shape for the match and that it will likely happen. Whether it'll be any good is another question.

