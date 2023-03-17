Patrick Vieira has been sacked on March 17th and everyone made the same joke

Patrick Vieira has left his position as First Team coach of Premier League side Crystal Palace following a barren run of 12 games without a win and everybody has noticed the date it happened.

A statement on the Palace club site from chairman Steve Parish read: "It is with enormous regret that this difficult decision has been made.

"Ultimately, results in recent months have placed us in a precarious league position and we felt a change is necessary to give us the best chance of retaining Premier League status. That said, Patrick's impact since joining us in the summer of 2021 has been significant, and he is held in the highest regard by myself, and all of his colleagues.

"He led the team to a Wembley FA Cup semi-final and respectable 12th placed finish last season playing some exciting football, which was a challenging and crucial campaign for the club given the changes we made to the squad prior to his arrival.

"Patrick has given his all to the club, and we all thank him and his team for their service. We also wish Patrick, Osian, Kristian and Saïd the very best for their futures."

Vieira took charge of the South London side in July 2021 and managed to guide the team to an FA Cup semi-final. However, results have not gone their way in recent months, with their last win occurring on November 6th against West Ham United.

Crystal Palace's next game will see the Eagles take on the Premier League leaders and Vieira's former team Arsenal on Sunday.

