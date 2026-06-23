How to protect your mental health during the World Cup football frenzy

As the World Cup kicks off, spanning the United States, Canada, and Mexico until mid-July, football fans worldwide are bracing for an intense period of highs and lows. With 48 teams competing in 104 matches across 16 stadiums, the emotional stakes are exceptionally high.

Dr Gbolagade Akintomide, a consultant psychiatrist and interim divisional medical director at Cygnet Healthcare, sheds light on the profound emotional connection individuals forge with football and offers strategies for managing the behavioural responses that can arise.

Explaining the depth of emotional reactions, Dr Akintomide highlights that football fandom is intrinsically linked to identity. "People identify with different football teams," he explains, "Especially when it’s national teams. Therefore there’s a rollercoaster of emotion – from being nervous before the beginning of the match to being very happy when the team scores, to being disappointed – which can lead to those low moods." For deeply invested fans, the team’s fortunes become deeply personal. "This means that the failure and success of the team will be like a personal failure of success to them themselves," he adds.

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Physiologically, the body’s response to the drama of a match is significant. Dr Akintomide notes: "Physiologically, we have sympathetic reactions governed by adrenaline, in which prepares us for things that we think are challenges, threats or worries." This primal response primes the body for "fight or flight," manifesting as increased heart rates, respiratory rates, and sweating. Beyond adrenaline, the body also releases cortisol. "It actually prepares us to be able to face the situation by making sure we have enough energy to release glucose from the liver, as well as aiding our motor coordination," he explains.

These hormonal surges can profoundly impact mood. "Cortisol, for example, can actually lead to fluctuations in moods," Dr Akintomide states. "It can lead to a low mood if the person is sad, or it can lead to excessive happiness if the person is too excited. Because of their nature, it can also lead to aggression and some other challenging behaviours."

To navigate these intense emotional periods, Dr Akintomide suggests several practical strategies. Firstly, understanding personal triggers is crucial. He advises fans to consider: "Are you the kind of person that after the team has lost, are excessively unhappy for a prolonged period? Are you the kind of person that is quite short in temper or easily become angry and lash out because of the football result? Or are you the kind that tends to drink or gamble more?" He warns that drinking and gambling can become maladaptive coping mechanisms when upset. "Football is supposed to be a source of enjoyment, not a source of stress," he stresses.

Secondly, he recommends limiting online engagement. "When people are online arguing about the result, that can make things worse," Dr Akintomide explains. Engaging with negative comments or "doom scrolling" through bad news can exacerbate unhappy emotions.

Moderating alcohol intake is another key piece of advice. Excessive alcohol consumption can diminish inhibitions, leading to a loss of behavioural control and a worsening of mood.

Engaging in alternative enjoyable activities can also provide a vital outlet. "If these things don’t work then you can take yourself for a walk, do some form of exercise, listen to music or do deep breathing exercises," he suggests. "You can do some sort of mindfulness or go to relatives where you can talk to them, rather than being along or with people that you’re always arguing with about the football."

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Prioritising sleep is equally important. "Lastly, watch out for your sleep," Dr Akintomide advises. Anxiety can severely disrupt sleep patterns, and with many World Cup matches taking place at night, poor sleep can create a vicious cycle, negatively impacting mood.

Finally, he urges individuals to practise emotional regulation. "I think people should regulate themselves during this time," he adds. If feelings of low mood, poor self-worth, or lack of self-confidence persist beyond two weeks, or if thoughts of life not being worth living emerge, these are signs that professional help may be needed, and contacting a GP is essential.

Beyond individual well-being, it is critical to acknowledge the broader societal impact of major football tournaments. Research published in the Journal of Research in Crime and Delinquency in 2014 revealed a concerning increase in incidents of domestic violence, jumping by 38 per cent when England lose and by 26 per cent when they win. Women and children are disproportionately at risk, prompting organisations like Women’s Aid to launch campaigns such as ‘The Other Kick Off’ to raise awareness and provide support.