It’s the first day since the 2022 World Cup started that we’ve not had any games to look forward to, and football fans everywhere are suffering.

It feels like the tournament started only five minutes ago, but we’ve already had a whopping 56 matches – and now there are just eight left to go.

If you’re anything like us, you’ll probably be feeling a little gutted about it.

While we’re sure there’s a lot of drama to come, the end is in sight for the tournament after 17 days of consecutive matches.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

It was bad enough when the 10 am games stopped last week, but the thought of no football at all during the day is freaking a lot of supporters out online.

The news is slowly sinking in across social media – here are some of the best reactions so far.

“No World Cup football today, what a sad day,” one wrote.

“So gutted there’s no football game today,” another said.

Football fans will have to wait until Friday (December 9) to watch the next set of games. Brazil play Croatia at 3pm, before the Netherlands go head to head with Argentina at 7pm. Morocco take on Portugal at 3pm, before England face France at 7pm.

It comes another big upset saw Morocco knock out Spain on penalties on Tuesday, following a 0-0 after extra time.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.