American living in UK baffled by everyday things like letterboxes and radiators

An American living in the UK has hilariously highlighted everyday things that baffle her, including letterboxes and having no plugs in the bathroom.

In a viral TikTok that's racked up over half a million views, Michaela (@bigfluffydoggos) lifted the lid on her most bizarre finds.

She kickstarted by expressing her initial confusion about letterboxes or the "mail slot" as she called it.

Micaela said she used to think people were "breaking in" when her mail got delivered, but later acknowledged it was "actually really convenient."

The TikToker then turned her attention to plugs and their notable size difference. She also pointed out that all outlets have their own on and off switch as opposed to in the US.









The American then noted how she had to switch on the hot water using the thermostat to run a bath.

"It does not run constantly like it does in the US," she said, however, not all UK homes operate the same as many of the comments pointed out.

To conclude her list, Micaela said the fridge and freezers were "small and narrow," with one fellow TikToker hitting back: "Where do we start...UK eats more fresh food so we don't freeze as much. Lots of the stuff you had in the fridge we would have in a cupboard!"

Her viral clip was flooded with hundreds of clips with one saying: "Ok my light switch is in the bathroom, I have constant hot water it’s called a combi boiler, buy a less confusing oven and buy a larger fridge."

"US plugs look like toy plugs to me," another joked.

"The oven and the fridge thing depends on the one you buy," a third added.

