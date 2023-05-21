A company is offering $1,000 to watch TikTok for the day

If you’re anything like us, you probably spend far too much time on your phone watching videos – but what if we told you there's a way to get paid for doing it?

A company has begun the search for three “professional TikTok watchers”, paying $1,000 a day to scroll through the app.

Ubiquitous is an influencer marketing company and they’re after new staff to watch videos and pick out emerging trends.

The work would involve watching hours and hours of video, before noting down recurring themes and clips.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The company wrote in a job description: “The TikTok Watching Job is back – and this time, it's better than ever. We are selecting not one but three professional TikTok Watchers who will get paid $1,000 each. You probably already watch TikTok – why not get paid to do it?”

iStock

Their requirements for the job? You must be over 18, have a TikTok account and an eye for spotting trends.

As well as being paid $1000, the role is also described by the company as: “Once your professional TikTok watching is complete, we'll ask you to post on the social media platform of your choice to tag us and talk about your experience.

“The chosen candidates will also help us to discover emerging trends by filling out a simple document to note the recurring trends they spot.”

Feel like applying? You’ve got until May 31 to do so here.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.