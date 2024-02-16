'Dorito Theory' could explain our obsession with TikTok

Social media plays an integral role in what content we consume and it's also an outlet for sharing ideas, discussions and theories.

Recently, one theory that has been widely talked about is the Dorito Theory, and it has all to do with how "doom scrolling" on social media apps is comparable to eating junk food as both have addictive qualities.

"One thing I can’t stop thinking about is called the Dorito Theory," TikToker Celeste Aria (@celeste.aria_) said at the beginning of her viral video on the subject which now has over 734,000 views.

"I learned about this, and now I see everything a little bit differently. The idea is that only experiences that aren’t truly satisfying are maximally addictive. Imagine eating Doritos. When you eat a Dorito and finish a bite, you’re not fully satisfied," she noted.

@celeste.aria_ Have you heard of Dorito Theory? What types of things and experiences falls under it for you? #doritotheory #dopamine #addictivebehaviour #howtostoprotting #rottingtiktok #impulsivebehaviour #howtousetiktokless #howtoeathealthy #howtomotivateyourself #howtoimprove #thoughtexperiment #serotonin #mentalhealth #neuroscience #neurodivergent #adhd





"It’s not the same as eating a steak or eating a really satiating food that’s high in protein,” the TikToker continued.

“And after your bite, you really feel that sort of fullness and that warmth of satisfaction. Eating potato chips is addictive because the peak of the experience is kind of when you’re tasting it and not after.

"There’s kind of nothing that exists once the experience is done, and the experience itself is not satisfying in the end. The moment of having it is the satisfying part.”

Since then, Celeste's video has prompted this discussion to continue in the comments section where people shared their thoughts on this.

One person said: "You can never get enough of something you don’t need."

"This explains situationships," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "This mostly lines up with reinforcement theory. The most addictive things are the things that occasionally provide a reward, but not always."

"Yea this video was the last thing it took to make me uninstall TikTok from my phone. Bye y'all," a fourth person commented.

Something to think about next time we're scrolling online or snacking on a bag of Doritos.

