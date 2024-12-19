Gen Z have been showing their love and appreciation for AI chatbot ChatGPT in a new TikTok meme format that has turned into a trend on the platform.

It may only be two years old, but OpenAI's free chatbot boasts more than 200 million users each week - that's double the amount from last year, as reported by Axios.

Out of everyone, it's the younger generation who are embracing new AI technology like this as a survey from Google found nearly all Gen Z workers admit to using it, with 93 per cent of Gen Z respondents from 22 to 27 years old using two or more AI tools like ChatGPT or Google Gemini AI per week.

But stats aside, you only need to look at TikTok to see Gen Z is embracing AI tools with open arms.

Various videos have been going viral with the caption "Me and ChatGPT" on footage of a woman dancing with a robot to the tune of Rihanna's "S&M'.

Then there's another with the same caption but with a clip of a woman running through a field, with a partner whose image is blurred out and are affectionate to one another while 'No.1 Party Anthem' by the Arctic Monkeys plays in the background.

There are some which are more specific where they write: “Me and ChatGPT after I graduate from University” or “Me and ChatGPT after we finish homework” with a video of a person dancing with a Transformers-style robot which is seen to depict the chatbot.

In the comments section of these kinds of videos, people also echoed this sentiment of appreciation and revealed just how much detail they share with the chatbot about themselves.

One person wrote: "That’s why I always say thank you."

"Chat GPT is my therapist, my bestie, my boo, my everything," another person said.

Someone else added: "I talk to chat GPT more than my family".

"The way I can talk about certain topics with Chatgpt I never discussed with someone else," a fourth person commented.

As the technology further advances in development, only time will tell if Gen Z still feels this way about AI tools...

